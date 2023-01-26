Tierney says he's working on turning Tomiyasu into a Celtic fan











Kieran Tierney has told The Sun that he is working on trying to turn Arsenal teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu into a Celtic supporter, sharing that the pair will often watch Hoops games together at the Gunners’ training ground.

Tierney has made no secret of his love for his boyhood club. The Scotland international made 170 appearances for the Hoops before leaving Parkhead in 2019. And he was certainly a fan favourite during his time with the Bhoys.

Much has changed since Tierney moved on. Ange Postecoglou has come in and got the club moving in the right direction again. And one of the big successes of his tenure has been their work in the transfer market.

Tierney and Tomiyasu watch Celtic games together

Postecoglou has used his knowledge of the J.League and Japanese players to bring in a number of inspired signings. Celtic now boast six players from the country.

Of course, someone who may have also known a fair amount about them is Tomiyasu. The £20 million defender has been in Japan squads with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

It turns out that that has presented the two Arsenal full-backs with a chance to bond over Celtic’s fortunes. Tierney suggested that they have watched the Hoops together.

“Tomi’s been very positive about all the boys signed and that’s been good to hear,” he told The Sun.

“He’s a great player himself and an excellent team-mate. He’s good company.

“I’m always speaking to Tomi and if ever there’s a Celtic game on at the training ground he sits and watches it with me.

“I’ve tried to make him a Celtic fan!”

The pair will be pleased with how this season is playing out for Celtic. Postecoglou’s men look to be on course to retain their Scottish Premiership title. They sit nine points clear after 22 games. And they have only lost one game all term.

Their Japanese contingent have scored 25 league goals between them this season. And they have managed 11 assists.

So they have definitely played a key role in Celtic making sure that they remain at the summit of the domestic game.