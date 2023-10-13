Three Tottenham players named in Premier League Team of the Season so far

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a sensational start to the Premier League season.

Spurs sit undefeated at the top of the table, with six wins and two draws to their name.

As a result, three Tottenham players have made WhoScored‘s Premier League Team of the Season so far.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The stats outlet named Spurs trio Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero and James Maddison in their XI.

Vicario has been a revelation since joining Tottenham for a reported £17million in the summer.

The 27-year-old has kept three clean sheets and maintained a save success rate of 80.5 percent.

Only Alisson Becker has a better Premier League tally, and has earned Vicario a WhoScored rating of 7.07.

Meanwhile, Romero is ‘looking better than ever in a Spurs shirt under new boss Ange Postecoglou’.

The £42million man has so far made 20 tackles, 12 interceptions and 35 clearances for a 7.39 rating.

Finally, Maddison is the highest-rated player in the Premier League, with a tally of 7.76.

He has had a direct hand in seven Tottenham goals in the league and has also made 25 key passes.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Our view

It’s not surprising to see three Spurs players make the cut. It’s testament to the great work they’ve put in under Postecoglou.

With such a good start under their belt, Tottenham will feel they can kick on and, perhaps, enjoy a really successful season.

Spurs will also be able to build on this in the next few transfer windows if they maintain the momentum. More and more top players will see N17 as a good place to ply their trade.