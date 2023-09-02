Arsenal did some amazing transfer business this summer, and in pre-season it looked as though they may well have made the signing of the window.

Indeed, Jurrien Timber was looking like a player from a different planet during pre-season – particularly in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Unfortunately, Timber picked up what could well be a season-ending injury on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest, and, as you can imagine, many Arsenal fans are gutted about that.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has also stated that he’s very disappointed that Timber has picked up this injury, stating that he thought the Dutchman would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal before he got hurt.

Disappointing

Morrison gave his verdict on Timber.

“Jesus is coming back, I know they had a big injury to Timber which is disappointing because I thought he would be a brilliant signing for them. They still have enough to be title contenders without a doubt. I still think City will win, but Arsenal will be contenders,” Morrison said.

Such a shame

It is such a shame that Timber picked up such a serious injury in his first game for Arsenal.

The £45m defender was looking like an absolutely brilliant buy before his injury, and sadly, the reality is that this could affect his whole career.

These types of knee injuries don’t just come and go, they stick with you, and it could affect Timber’s pace and manoeuvrability for years to come.

Fingers crossed that isn’t the case, but, the harsh truth is that Timber may not come back the same player.