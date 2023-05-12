Thomas Partey says £12m Arsenal star has been 'the best' in training











Arsenal star Thomas Partey has heaped praise on Jorginho and the way he has trained over the last few weeks.

The Italian joined the Gunners from Chelsea for £12 million (Sky Sports) on transfer deadline day in January. A few eyebrows were raised when Mikel Arteta and Edu decided to sign him, but he has been brilliant.

Jorginho is now the preferred option for Arsenal in the middle of the park instead of Thomas Partey, and the Ghanaian, speaking to the Evening Standard, says he knows exactly why he has been dropped.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Thomas Partey says Jorginho has been Arsenal’s best player in training recently

Thomas Partey has been one of Arsenal’s best players all season, but the Ghanaian’s form took a bit of a hit recently, when the Gunners dropped points in four consecutive games.

Mikel Arteta had to change something, and the Arsenal boss decided to drop Partey and replace him with Jorginho.

The Italian has been absolutely brilliant for the North Londoners over the last two weeks, and Partey is absolutely delighted for him.

He has revealed that Jorginho has been ‘the best’ player in Arsenal’s training sessions recently.

Partey said: “For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it.

“I am really happy for him (Jorginho) because for a couple of weeks he was the best at training and then at the end you see that in the game. I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep.

“I think it is good. Anytime you have good competition, with no problems, it is the best way to achieve what you want to achieve. This is easy because everyone is ready to give their best.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Healthy competition in the squad is always important, and until Jorginho joined the club, Partey really didn’t have anyone pushing him.

The Ghanaian was still absolutely outstanding for Arsenal up until March, but his form dipped in April, and Jorginho has seized his opportunity now.

The Italian has brought in a sense of calmness to the Gunners’ midfield. He is so clever with his positioning and use of the ball, and he has made Arsenal a much better side in their last two games.

Arsenal take on Brighton next and Jorginho is expected to keep his place in the side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

