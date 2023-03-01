Thomas Partey deemed 'the difference' as Arsenal thrash Everton











Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd has described Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as “the difference” between the Gunners and Everton on Wednesday night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta named the Ghana international on the bench for the big Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey had only returned to action at the weekend, coming off the bench against Leicester City after missing games due to injury.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arteta said on Tuesday that he wasn’t looking to rush the 29-year-old back into action, and that proved the case when the team news came out.

Jorginho started the game for Arsenal, who scored twice close to half-time to go in 2-0 up at the break.

The Italy international then made way for Partey at the start of the second half, and from then on, the Gunners stepped up a gear.

After Arsenal scored their third, Bothroyd lauded the impact made by the former Atletico Madrid ace.

“Arsenal have been fantastic,” he said on Sky Sports News (1/3/23, 21:18).

“Partey has been the difference – they’re moving the ball around so quick.

“Everton had those kind of chances in the first half – but that’s the difference in quality.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

After Partey came on, he completely changed the tempo of the game for Arsenal. He brought so much calm to his side and nothing passed through him.

Jorginho deputised admirably for him, but let’s hope Partey stays fit from now until the end of the season. He’s a cut above.

Arsenal’s win was sealed by a Bukayo Saka opener, a Gabriel Martinelli brace, and a second-half Martin Odegaard effort.

The result puts the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.