Thomas Frank names what Arsenal do so well at The Emirates nowadays











Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking about Arsenal and believes their home form makes them something else to deal with.

The Gunners face off against Frank’s Bees side this weekend at The Emirates. It will be a chance for Arsenal to go eight points clear in the title race, with Man City not playing until Sunday.

Frank, who has seen his side do well against Arsenal in the main in the PL, has a big respect for Mikel Arteta’s team.

And speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash with the Gunners, Frank believes the intensity Arsenal play with at home makes them so hard to deal with.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

“At home they play with unbelievable intensity. If we are to get anything out of this game, we probably need to put the best performance we’ve ever put into a Premier League game. I still believe we can do that but it needs to be top,” Frank said.

Frank’s Brentford team are in good form themselves. Indeed, a win against Arsenal could put them within four points of a Champions League place.

TBR’s View: Arsenal have turned The Emirates around

It used to be an on running theme that many people mocked The Emirates for just how quiet it could be. However, fast forward to now under Mikel Arteta, and it’s a different beast.

The Emirates now has a fine atmosphere and when the team is on top and the place gets going, it’s one of the toughest atmospheres to come up against.

Arsenal can count on their home form being a big plus this season. They look formidable and at times unbeatable.

A win this weekend could push them further towards the title. And if they can snatch the three points, then it’s another huge message.