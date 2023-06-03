‘This weekend’: Journalist shares what he’s now heard about the Leeds takeover











The San Francisco 49ers wanted the takeover of Leeds United done by this weekend according to Graham Smyth.

The journalist was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast about the ownership situation at Leeds, and he’s led to believe that the deal is not dead in the water.

There has been some semblance of a delay in talks after Leeds were relegated and Andrea Radrizzani went out and bought Sampdoria, but according to Smyth, the deal could still be on.

In an ideal work, the 49ers would have had a deal done by this weekend, but with each passing hour, their hopes of thrashing out a move this weekend are dwindling

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

49ers wanted deal done early

Smyth shared what he knows about this takeover.

“I am not convinced that this takeover is dead in the water. I thought that this statement could be some posturing and poker playing, this statement could be that he is the sitting incumbent and they will have to offer more to take it off him,” Smyth said.

The journalist touched on the takeover again later in the podcast.

“Fans have grumbled about certain aspects, but they have overlooked certain decisions and mistakes. I don’t see a way forward for Radrizzani, from what we’re told, the 49ers were keen to wrap this up by this weekend so they could next week start the work of progressing this club with a Head Coach to be appointed, a Head of Recruitment to be appointed and players sold and players bought.”

Complex

This deal is proving to be more complex than anyone ever thought it would be.

Initially, there was a deal in place for the 49ers to buy Leeds at a fixed price, but after relegation, that price no longer looks like good value.

In turn, the nature of the deal has changed, but at the same time, Radrizzani has been buying another club and has tried to use Elland Road as a security on a loan.

This deal is incredibly complex at this point, and it looks like it’s fair to say that we won’t have a conclusion on this front this weekend.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

