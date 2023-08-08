It never felt as though Tyler Adams was going to stay at Leeds this season.

The American was one of the Whites’ top performers in the Premier League last season, and after the Yorkshire club’s relegation, it always felt as though Adams would be back in the big time before too long.

Now it looks as though Adams will be back in the Premier League with one of the biggest clubs in the division.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief, Leeds are set to have talks with Chelsea this week about selling Adams to the Blues.

Talks this week

Romano shared what he knows about Adams.

“Yeah it is a separate deal. Two separate negotiations that Chelsea are discussion in this situation with Leeds. They will have discussions with Leeds this week, they already discussed on the player’s side last week. The player would, obviously, be keen on joining Chelsea, but now it’s on Chelsea if they want to activate the £20m release clause with Tyler Adams,” Romano said.

£20m, no less

Tyler Adams has a £20m release clause, and that should be the price Leeds hold out for.

Regardless of his situation with relegation, Adams is worth £20m.

We’re looking at other relegated players such as Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento James Maddison and Romeo Lavia going for twice as much, so it stands to reason to believe that Adams is worth every penny of that £20m fee.

There’s a reason Chelsea are in for him. This isn’t one of the Premier League’s smaller clubs, this is a side that will want to finish in the top four this season, and if they see something in Adams, he’s certainly worth his release clause.

Leeds shouldn’t entertain any bids below that £20m mark.