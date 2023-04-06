‘This was not the original plan’: Journalist says Daniel Levy has done a U-turn at Tottenham











Tottenham have announced a freeze on season ticket prices, but apparently, that was not the original plan at Spurs.

Indeed, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has claimed that Spurs initially planned on raising season ticket prices for next season, but Daniel Levy has performed a U-turn.

Gold says that while Spurs may deny it, he had it on good authority that a raise in prices was on the way before this week’s U-turn.

Spurs wanted to raise prices

Gold shared what he heard about Spurs’ season ticket plans.

“Let’s be honest, this wasn’t going to be Spurs’ original decision. We can safely say that this was not the original plan. Spurs may well deny that and say ‘we were always going to freeze those season ticket prices, personally I don’t think so from the noises I was hearing beforehand,” Gold said.

The right decision

Spurs may have initially wanted to raise prices, but, ultimately, they have made the right call.

Could you imagine the backlash from the fanbase if Spurs had raised prices?

How can you justify charging more to watch an underperforming team without a permanent manager or a Sporting Director in the middle of a cost of living crisis? It would have sparked absolute outrage.

In the end, Tottenham have made the right decision here. They’ve taken the fans’ complaints into account and they have avoided what was going to be a surefire PR disaster if they had raised season ticket prices.

They may have gone all around the houses to do it, but Spurs have made the right call in the end here.

