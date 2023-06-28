Arsenal’s third bid for Declan Rice has gone in, and it’s a big statement of intent from Mikel Arteta and Edu.

The Gunners have offered up a package worth £105m for the midfielder, and it’s certainly food for thought for West Ham.

We’re yet to receive word on whether or not this bid has been accepted or rejected, and according to The Guardian’s Jacobs Steinberg, West Ham are now playing the waiting game.

Indeed, the reporter says that right this second West Ham are waiting to see what Manchester City’s next move will be, claiming that they are anticipating another bid from the Premier League champions for their star played.

West Ham waiting to see what Manchester City bid this morning. Talks ongoing with Arsenal over the structure of their £105m bid for Declan Rice. Size of the offer fine, but all about the payment terms. It’s still just about Arsenal’s to lose. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) June 28, 2023

These are crucial hours for Arsenal as they finally look to close in on their top target.

The Gunners are in the driving seat as things stand, but if this second bid from Manchester City comes in and proves to be enough to tempt West Ham into selling the player, then the pendulum could swing swiftly in the other direction.

Manchester City certainly have the financial might to go and match or better Arsenal’s most recent offer for Rice, but the question is whether or not they see any value in the player at this sort of level.

£105m is massive money for someone who has never kicked a ball in the Champions League, and with Manchester City already having an incredible array of talent in the midfield, this sort of money may be better off spent elsewhere.

Arsenal will be hoping that City back off, while West Ham will be hoping that this bidding war continues.

Regardless of what happens in the coming hours, this Rice saga has undoubtedly been the transfer story of the summer so far.