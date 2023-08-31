Tottenham are going to be busy towards the end of this transfer window, and all week long we’ve been hearing about how Brennan Johnson could be a high-profile arrival on deadline day.

The Welsh attacker is said to be Spurs’ top attacking target heading into the final days of this transfer window, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, this deal won’t be easy to do.

Indeed, Jones says that a good Tottenham contact has told him that there is yet to be a breakthrough in talks with Nottingham Forest as of yet, while he also says that Spurs and Nottingham Forest appear to be some distance apart in their valuations of the player.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Impasse in Johnson deal

Jones shared what he knows about Spurs’ hunt for the attacker.

“At the moment Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are quite a distance apart in their valuation of Brennan Johnson, that has to change today. If Spurs are serious about this Nottingham Forest want to know before deadline day. I checked with a good Spurs contact this morning and he said that as we’re talking right now there’s no breakthrough and Tottenham haven’t come close to the valuation of the player, so they have to up the bid,” Jones said.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Unsurprising

It really isn’t surprising to hear that Spurs and Forest are struggling to negotiate a deal for Johnson.

Evangelos Marinakis and Daniel Levy are two of the most stubborn and difficult negotiators in world football, and when they come together to negotiate a transfer, there’s bound to be fireworks.

Neither man is going to budge on their valuation of Johnson, and if an agreement can’t be reached, this deal may not go through.

Don’t be shocked if Tottenham continue to struggle to get this deal done.