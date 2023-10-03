Arsenal were imperious again at the weekend as they won 4-0 away at Bournemouth.

The Gunners hammered The Cherries, and there were a number of standout performances on the day.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Ben White were absolutely fantastic, but, as ever, Martin Odegaard was one of the very best players on the pitch.

The Norwegian was absolutely fantastic on Saturday, and speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been giving the midfielder all sorts of praise.

The pundit says that Odegaard actually isn’t getting the credit he deserves at the moment, claiming that James Maddison is actually getting more credit than Odegaard is at the moment, which shouldn’t be the case.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Odegaard is extra special

Campbell was full of praise for the Arsenal captain.

“We’ve been saying it for a while now. This kid is special. He’s our captain and the things he can do on the ball, the vision he has, the way he lends the ball, he gives and gets it back. He can change direction of attack, he’s just such a clever player. I don’t think he gets the props he deserves, and I don’t mind that just yet, because believe it or not others will be speaking about another lad in north London who has played well, but this lad is extra special,” Campbell said.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

What a player

Campbell is absolutely right, Odegaard isn’t getting the credit he deserves right now.

At the moment, the spotlight is firmly on the likes of James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai when we speak about midfielders in the Premier League, but Odegaard is doing just as well as those two.

Of course, new signings are always going to get a greater share of the limelight, but, in our view, Odegaard’s brilliance shouldn’t be forgotten either.

The £30m man is a spectacular talent who deserves all of the credit in the world.