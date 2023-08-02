Arsenal appear to be edging closer to their fourth signing of the summer.

After bringing in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, the Gunners are now closing in on the signing of David Raya from Brentford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, we’re entering the crucial stages of this deal. The player has apparently agreed a move to the Emirates, but it would appear that there’s still a chance of a last-minute hijack from Bayern Munich.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has now shared what he knows about this situation.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Raya deal agreed, but watch Bayern

Romano gave an update on Raya.

“It’s important to say about two players. One is David Raya. He has already said yes to Arsenal a few days ago, the preference of the player was Arsenal over Bayern for a potential move. Why? Because Bayern offered a loan deal and the player wants something different,” Romano said.

“He wants Arsenal. Raya and Arsenal have an agreement on the contract, now Arsenal need to reach an agreement with Brentford over David Raya. This is the crucial point now and conversations will continue. Let’s see how Bayern will react. At the moment the deal is off, but we never know in football.”

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Long way to go

Raya may have agreed to join Arsenal, but we can’t help but feel that there is a long way to go in this saga.

So far this summer, Brentford haven’t backed down over their £40m valuation of Raya, and it’s really hard to see Arsenal spending that sort of money on a goalkeeper who isn’t even guaranteed to be number one.

Of course, a deal can be haggled down, and that’s what we expect to happen here, but don’t be shocked if this isn’t a straightforward negotiation.