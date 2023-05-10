‘This is rubbish’: Journalist shares what he’s now been told about manager who wants the Spurs job











Ryan Mason is not the manager you may think he is according to Charlie Eccleshare.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, the journalist was speaking about Mason’s style, and he says that people within Spurs have told him quite a different story to the one the media have been spinning at times.

Mason has been accused of simply picking his friends at Tottenham, but according to Eccleshare, the view within Spurs is that he’s a ruthless manager who will not hesitate to make big decisions, claiming that reports of him having an internal bias towards his friends is rubbish.

Mason is ruthless

Eccleshare shared what he’s been told about Mason.

“Something that was said to me about him was to not underestimate him, he is ruthless. You know there was this stuff last time that he was just picking his mates, that became a stick to beat him with. It was said to me that this is rubbish and that he’d have no compunction about dropping anyone, and sure enough, he dropped Eric Dier on Saturday, and they are close, but Mason dropped him and brought back Royal and that backs up what people who know him are saying about him,” Eccleshare said.

Maturing

To be honest, a couple of years ago during Mason’s first stint as interim manager you could accuse him of just picking his friends, but now, he is maturing and making the big calls on his own.

He’s grown in confidence and he’s grown in stature, and in that time he’s become a bit more ruthless.

The fact he dropped Eric Dier at the weekend shows that he’s not afraid to make the big calls.

Now, Daniel Levy himself has a big call to make after Mason made it clear in a press conference that he’d really like the full-time gig at Tottenham.

