Arsenal have made a number of very exciting signings this summer, but, on Sunday, it was a January signing who made the difference at Goodison Park.

Indeed, Leandro Trossard netted the winning goal against Everton on Sunday, and that was just a glimpse at what the Belgian is capable of this term.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been lavishing praise upon Trossard after his goal at the weekend, stating that he thinks that this will be Trossard’s season to shine if he is given chances in the first-team.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

This is Trossard’s year

Campbell gave his verdict on the attacker.

“I love Trossard. I think this is his season to be honest with you. I know there has to be rotation, he’s a different player to Martinelli, he’s a schemer. He’s so clever, a very good operator and he can finish. The more we give him opportunities, I think this is going to be his season. If he can get a run in the team he will score and assist a lot of goals for Arsenal. I believe in this guy, I really do,” Campbell said.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Could be his year

Campbell is absolutely right, this could be Trossard’s time to shine at Arsenal.

Of course, it all depends on how many opportunities the £27m man gets in the starting XI.

Chances will be hard to come by with Gabriel Martinelli playing so well down the left flank, but after the Brazilian picked up a hamstring problem against Everton, perhaps Trossard is set for an extended run in the team where he can stake a claim for a place in this XI.

Trossard is a massive talent, and he could be a real difference-maker for Arsenal this season.