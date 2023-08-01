David Raya to Arsenal is a transfer rumour that caught many off guard over the weekend.

Indeed, if there’s one position Arsenal don’t necessarily need to strengthen, it’s goalkeeper, but, for some reason, it looks as though the Gunners are in the market for a new stopper.

Arsenal supposedly do want Raya, but the question is, what role would he play if he joined?

With Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners’ current number one, it would stand to reason to believe that Raya wouldn’t get that much football at the Emirates.

However, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Arsenal have told Raya that he’ll have a genuine chance to play next season and that the opportunity is there for him to be the number one at the club.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Raya told he’ll get a chance

Jones shared what he’s heard about Raya.

“No but he is being told that if he comes in he is providing genuine competition and he has the opportunity to be the number one at Arsenal. This is extremely positive that they want to bring in a goalkeeper of this level and this style shows that they’re not stopping here. They’re going to continue moving this project forward at every opportunity they get,” Jones said.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Risky

This is a very risky strategy from Arsenal.

Yes, Raya is a good goalkeeper, but there is such thing as too much of a good thing.

Aaron Ramsdale hasn’t put a foot wrong in recent years, and if you pile this sort of pressure on him, his performances could start to wane.

Of course, it could go in completely the opposite direction, but this is an unnecessary risk in our view.

Edu and Mikel Arteat risk upsetting the applecart by bringing Raya in.