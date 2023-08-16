West Ham United striker Michail Antonio can’t believe that Harry Kane decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast Antonio couldn’t understand why Kane had left the Premier League when he was so close to breaking the goal-scoring record.

Antonio didn’t think winning trophies with Bayern Munich was a better achievement than breaking the record with Spurs.

Antonio said: “In my opinion this is crazy. The man left the Premier League, he actually left the Premier League.

“47 goals from the record, he has gone. To Germany. I really don’t understand why he would do that.

“I understand you might want to go and win something, but I feel no cup is going to be better than being the record holder.”

Of course, this is no doubt the decision that Harry Kane was going back and forth with all summer.

Despite eventually choosing to leave, it did seem there was a serious thought of a last minute turnaround to stay at Spurs.

And much like £7m Antonio suggested, Kane might have considered remaining at Tottenham to break the record.

Although Kane has decided to make the move now, it doesn’t mean he won’t be able to return to the Premier League in the future to seek those 47 goals.

Now 30-years-old, Kane has signed a four year deal with Bayern Munich.

And although he doesn’t necessarily have to see out all of those years with the club, it’s not unrealistic that 34-year-old Kane would return to England and score 47 goals.

One would expect that Kane is targeting silverware in Germany and then a Premier League record back home soon after.

And although the likes of Antonio are bemused by Kane’s decision to leave Tottenham, you have to respect his courage.

It would have been much easier to remain with Tottenham and once again try to succeed under an exciting new manager.

Instead, Kane has taken the plunge into the unknown and you would hope that he’ll reap the rewards.