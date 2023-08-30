Everton could sanction a deal to sell Alex Iwobi this week in order to give manager Sean Dyche further resources to rebuild his squad.

That’s according to journalist Alex Crook who shared the update on talkSPORT.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Crook said that a deal has got legs given Iwobi now only has a year left on his contract.

Moreover, Crook said that Fulham remain the front runner despite Premier League interest elsewhere.

Crook said: “This has got legs. Iwobi only has a year on his contract, Everton are trying to give Sean Dyche the resources to rebuild the squad.

“If they can sell Iwobi, I think they are open to doing that.

“There is rumours of another Premier League club also interested in Iwobi but I think at the moment Fulham would be the front runners.”

This will undoubtedly be a significant update for Everton fans with just a few days remaining in the transfer window.

The side paid £34m for Iwobi back in August 2019 and one would imagine the side would want to recoup a large proportion of that.

Everton could be willing to sell Iwobi before deadline day

Were Everton to sell Iwobi before the window closed it would be interesting to see which areas they would then look to strengthen.

The club’s striker situation looks to be finally remedied with Dominic Calvert-Lewin now having ample back up.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Beto has now followed Youssef Chermiti to the club and Sean Dyche finally has options at his disposal.

Perhaps if Iwobi were sold then the club may look for a direct replacement on the wing.

Despite signing Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma on loan, the side would look light were Iwobi and Demarai Gray still to leave.

Either way, it’s an important few days in the window for Dyche’s side.

No points from their opening three league games – progress needs to be made.

And if Everton do indeed sell Iwobi then they will definitely need at least one reinforcement.