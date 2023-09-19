‘This guy’s performing at a very good level’: Rio Ferdinand shares what no-one’s now saying about Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand has lauded Declan Rice for the way he has settled into life at Arsenal, insisting that no-one is now talking about the transfer fee which brought him to the Emirates in the summer.

Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel after the Gunners’ hard-fought win over Everton at the weekend which keeps Mikel Arteta’s side within touching distance of the league leaders.

Declan Rice was one of the big movers of one of the most dramatic transfer windows. Arsenal smashed their transfer record to bring the 24-year-old across the capital.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

For some, it would have been a gamble. Some players have certainly struggled to live up to expectations after moving for a massive fee. But Rice has been able to make a significant impact.

Ferdinand lauds Rice for form since Arsenal move

The England international is already a key part of Mikel Arteta’s system. And he enjoyed an amazing moment when he put Arsenal ahead in stoppage-time against Manchester United before the international break.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

He produced another solid performance against Everton on Sunday as Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners a big three points. And Ferdinand has praised the way that Rice has already stopped people talking about his transfer fee just a handful of appearances into his Arsenal career.

“There was a lot said about Declan Rice by the way, and his transfer and the price of it at the beginning of the season. There’s very much less said about it right now which tells you that this guy’s performing at a very good level, operating at a very high level,” he told his YouTube channel.

“And I think that’s testament to him, because when you go for a big fee, that’s all that’s mentioned when it’s not going well, or when you’re mediocre. But when you’re playing well, people don’t even mention it. So I’m gauging his performances just off of that alone.”

Rice does deserve real credit for how well he has adapted to life at Arsenal. He appears to have been at the base of their midfield for a lot longer than a few games.

That vindicates Arteta for making Rice a top target for a number of months before his arrival. And ultimately, in today’s world, his transfer appears to have been a good bit of business from the Gunners.

Arsenal have made an unspectacular start to the campaign. And yet, they are only two points behind Manchester City. That should arguably provide an exciting hint of what may be to come when it all clicks for the Gunners in the coming months.