‘This guy might be able to turn this around’: Pundit still thinks Arsenal can win the title because of one man
Robbie Earle has stated that he’d still have hope if he was an Arsenal fan because of Mikel Arteta’s presence as the club’s manager.
Speaking on NBC Sports, the pundit stated that Arteta actually put in the most impressive performance of the weekend for Arsenal in his post-match interview, claiming that the Spaniard came across really well after the draw with West Ham.
Earle actually went as far as to say that he still has hope that Arsenal can win the league because of Arteta, claiming that he believes that the Spaniard has what it takes to transform the club’s fortunes after back-to-back poor results.
Arteta can do it
Earle backed the Arsenal manager to get his team back on track.
“The most impressive performance for Arsenal was Mikel Arteta in his interview after the game. He was honest, he was direct, he was understanding of the situation. If I was an Arsenal fan I would have a bit of hope that we might not be out of it yet. This guy might be able to turn this around, they have a huge week and they need to be ready to put on a show against Southampton,” Earle said.
Biggest test yet
These next few weeks will represent the biggest test that Mikel Arteta has faced yet in this title race.
Yes, we’ve seen him organise his team and win big games, but now, he has Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City breathing down his neck, and that’s a totally different type of pressure.
These are the situations that separate the good from the great, and now, it’s time for Arteta to show the footballing world that he deserves to be discussed among the Premier League’s elite.
