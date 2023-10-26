‘This guy has no limit’: Thierry Henry stunned by teenager Arsenal wanted to sign this year

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has raved about PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery, a player Mikel Arteta wanted to sign in January this year.

The 17-year-old started for the French champions against AC Milan in the Champions League last night, and he was sensational. France U21 boss and Arsenal hero Henry was blown away and heaped praise on him on CBS Sports.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry praises PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain took on AC Milan in the Champions League last night, and the French giants deservedly won the game 3-0.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the first half before Randal Kolo Muani doubled their lead eight minutes after the break. Kang-in Lee made it three late in the game to seal the win.

Even though he didn’t score, Warren Zaire-Emery was the best player on the pitch. He picked two assists and absolutely bossed the game.

Thierry Henry knows Zaire-Emery really well having managed him in the France U21s side. He raved about the 17-year-old on CBS Sports last night.

The legendary Frenchman said: “The way Warren Zaire-Emery is playing, it is just normal to run the show (for a) 17-year-old.

“He was the only one who held his own at St James’ Park. He has been magnificent at the moment. Sky is the limit. I have never seen a player that young being so mature. This guy has no limit, for me.”

Arsenal wanted to sign him this year

In the January transfer window earlier this year, reports claimed that Arsenal were interested in signing Warren Zaire-Emery from Paris Saint-Germain.

RMC Sport claimed at the time that the Gunners were ‘particularly insistent’ on signing the teenager, who was still just 16 at the time.

No move materialised in the winter window, and PSG rightly convinced him to sign a new deal in the summer. His contract now runs till the end of the 2024-25 season.

That has proved to be an incredible decision, and Zaire-Emery is now showing signs of becoming an absolute superstar in the coming years. It’s a shame for Arsenal that they couldn’t get him.