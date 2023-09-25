‘This guy’: Darren Bent fuming at what £160k-a-week Arsenal man decided to do v Tottenham yesterday

Self-confessed Arsenal fan and now pundit Darren Bent has slammed some of the decisions the Gunners made against Spurs yesterday.

Tottenham twice fought back from behind to draw 2-2 with the Gunners and ensure the first NLD derby of the season ended with the points shared.

Of course, the big moment came when James Maddison robbed Jorginho in the middle of the park and Darren Bent believes that was the fault of Mikel Arteta.

Darren Bent slams Arteta for Jorginho call

Speaking on TalkSPORT this evening and going through the key incidents in the game, Bent ticked off a number of frustrations with his team.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, he seemed most annoyed at Arteta for bringing Jorginho into the mix from the bench instead of starting him.

“Jorginho. Listen, this guy has won the biggest trophies there is to win right. But if you’re going to play him in a game like this, you have to start him. But when you throw him into a game that’s 100mph, especially with his movement and his pace which is not the quickest. So when the ball went back to him and Maddison just robbed him, what did we think was going to happen?,” Bent said.

The experienced Italian was a divisive signing in the first place when he arrived in January and moments like this will do his cause with critics no favours whatsoever.

Experienced player should know better

While Bent makes a valid point on the introduction of Jorginho into such a high intensity game, the fact is that a player of his stature should do better.

Jorginho is experienced enough to take the ball and know Maddison would come at him like he did. It was a bad mistake, frankly, and not entirely Arteta’s doing.

The midfielder, who earns around £110k-a-week at Arsenal, is paid enough for his experienced role in the team to know far better than to mess where he did yesterday.