Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared an update on Emi Martinez and his links to Tottenham.

Spurs have been linked with the World Cup winner over the past few months as they look for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris in the summer.

The Argentine is reportedly on Tottenham’s radar, but more importantly, he wants the move.

Indeed, according to Bailey, Martinez is actually pushing for a move to Spurs, stating that this is a transfer that could happen this summer.

Martinez pushing for Spurs move

Bailey shared what he knows about the £17m man and Tottenham.

“Emi Martinez, from our understanding he really likes the sound of Tottenham. He has his mate Romero there,” Bailey said.

“There are lots of goalkeepers on the agenda here because Tottenham are moving on (from Lloris) and I think Martinez is pushing for this, so keep an eye on this one, this could happen.”

Martinez may be pushing Aston Villa to sell him to Spurs, but unfortunately for the World Cup hero, he doesn’t hold much power in this situation.

Just 12 months ago he signed a new five-year deal with Villa to keep at the club until 2027, and if the Midlands outfit don’t want to sell, they don’t have to.

After winning The Best Goalkeeper award at FIFA’s recent ceremony, Villa would be well within their rights to ask for massive money for Martinez, and whether or not Spurs would cough up that type of cash remains to be seen.

Agreeing personal terms shouldn’t be too difficult after this update, but club-to-club negotiations could be a real stumbling block for Tottenham if they do indeed decide to pursue Martinez’s signature.

