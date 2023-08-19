‘Thinks he’s a number 10’: Owen Hargreaves says 24-year-old Spurs player looks so free now

The Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham is underway, and, in all honesty, Spurs look revitalised under the Australian.

Gone are the days of Antonio Conte’s drab, defensive football, Tottenham are once again doing things the Tottenham way.

To dare is to do is the club’s motto, and, finally, they’re showing a bit of daring on the pitch.

Owen Hargreaves has been blown away by Postecoglou’s style of play so far, and when discussing the gaffer on Premier League Productions, he’s spoken incredibly highly of his attacking intent.

Hargreaves highlighted just how much Postecoglou has freed this Tottenham team as of late by using Emerson Royal as an example, stating that the Brazilian was almost playing like a number 10 against Brentford last weekend.

Royal playing like a 10

Hargreaves shared his verdict on Postecoglou and Emerson Royal.

“I love him, I love the football he plays. It’s the opposite of Conte, which was quite reactive. They’re on the front foot and trying to play out from the back. Emerson Royal thinks he’s a number 10 playing in the midfield, getting on the half turn and he scored a great goal,” Hargreaves said.

Exciting

There’s a lot to be down about at Spurs in terms of the behind-the-scenes running of the club at the moment but you really can’t knock what they’re showing on the pitch.

Regardless of the result against Brentford on the opening day, it was certainly refreshing to see Spurs play in such an open and attacking way.

Emerson Royal wasn’t the only Tottenham player who looked reborn on the opening day of the season and in the coming weeks, we expect to see a number of other players come into their own playing this fresh brand of exciting football.