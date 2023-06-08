Some sources close to Chelsea have been saying that they think Moises Caicedo will sign for the Blues.

That is according to Dean Jones who shared what he’s been hearing about Caicedo from people close to Chelsea.

The journalist was speaking on The Done Deal Show about Chelsea’s interest in Manuel Ugarte, and he says that during that whole saga he was being told that Caicedo is the player Chelsea thought would sign, not Ugarte.

Of course, this comes against a backdrop of interest from Arsenal who are reportedly preparing a bid for the Ecuadorian.

Some think Chelsea will sign Caicedo

Jones shared what he’s heard about the £70m Brighton midfielder.

“During the Ugarte pursuit, it was a strange one. The Ugarte story went way beyond what it should have. It was a normal transfer pursuit. It became such a big thing, and I was speaking to people and I was like ‘what’s going to happen here?’ and they said ‘I think they’ll sign Caicedo.’ But nobody was talking about that it was all about Ugarte, but Caicedo is definitely still on the table here, at no point are they walking away from that,” Jones said.

Who knows?

It’s interesting to hear that some within Chelsea think that Caicedo will be coming in, but predicting Chelsea signings is like trying to predict the lottery numbers.

Literally anything could happen at Stamford Bridge this summer, as we’ve seen with the Ugarte saga the story can change in an instant, and while this interest in Caicedo is long-standing, there will be twists and turns in this tale yet.

Chelsea are certainly one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.

