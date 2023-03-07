‘Things will happen’: Romano says 21-year-old is ‘one to watch’ this summer after Arsenal bid











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Moises Caicedo’s future after he signed a new contract with Brighton.

The Ecuadorian midfielder looked like he was on his way out of The Amex in the January transfer window after bids from Arsenal and Chelsea sparked the player to post what appeared to be a goodbye message on social media.

However, he’s now signed a new contract with the Seagulls, and from the outside looking in, it looks as though he’s set to stay.

However, according to Romano, the player is still likely to be targeted by top clubs in the summer, with the journalist claiming that he’s very much one to watch.

Caicedo is one to watch

Romano shared what he knows about the Brighton star.

“Let’s see for Moises Caicedo. He signed a new deal a few days ago. It’s a really important one for Brighton because they can be stronger in negotiations. They turned down £55m from Chelsea in January and then £70m from Arsenal in January too,” Romano said.

“What’s happening? They gave this new contract to Caicedo because of the salary situation. I

“t was part of the agreement between Caicedo and Brighton to give him the payrise because it was absolutely deserved. The expectation is for big clubs to be back again in the summer.

“Things will happen again around Caicedo in the summer. Brighton will be stronger in the negotiation after this new contract, there is no release clause, but this is one to watch in the summer for sure.”

Expensive

Caicedo will undoubtedly be targeted by the top clubs at the end of this season, but he will cost an absolute bomb.

£70m was turned down in January, and now that he’s signed a new deal. Brighton are well within their rights to ask for an absolute fortune for Caicedo come the end of the season.

Where Caicedo ends up remains to be seen, but he’s certainly good enough to get into pretty much any team in England at this point.

As Romano says, the 21-year-old is certainly one to watch as the summer transfer window approaches.

