West Ham are interested in signing KRC Genk attacker Mike Tresor and have already been in contact with the player’s agency.

That’s according to journalist Sascha Tavolieri who shared the update on X.

Photo by Jeffrey Gaens / Photo News via Getty Images

Tavolieri shared that a move may depend on Lucas Paqueta’s future but otherwise the club are keen to make progress next week.

Tavolieri said: “Things are moving for Mike Tresor.

“West Ham United are interested in the Belgium Pro League’s best player of the 2022/2023 season and are already in contact with player’s side.

“The Hammers must first settle the Paqueta’s affair, but are keen to make progress from next week and be in touch with the Genkies.”

This will surely be welcome news for West Ham fans who are yet to see any offensive players arrive in the window.

David Moyes’ side have parted with significant fees for Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse but are yet to address other areas of the squad.

24-year-old Mike Tresor had an excellent season in Belgium last year and could be a strong signing for West Ham.

Fellow Premier League side Brentford have also been credited with interest.

If finding a source of goals might be an issue for West Ham this season then Mike Tresor could be the answer.

‘Astonishing’ Tresor broke the Belgian record for assists in one top flight season during the last campaign managing a staggering 24 assists.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

And whilst the Premier League would of course be a step up for the Belgian international, he could be a real success.

The Hammers have already sold Nikola Vlasic and Gianluca Scamacca to Italian sides this summer so it’s no surprise to see fresh targets emerging.

And if reports of West Ham’s interest are correct then Tresor would be an intriguing prospect in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany has previously been thought to be interested in taking Tresor to Burnley, such are his strong connections in Belgium.