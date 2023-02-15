Thilo Kehrer now sends wordless reaction after injury news about West Ham's Lucas Paqueta











West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer has shown his support for teammate Lucas Paqueta after suffering an injury setback.

Paqueta was substituted after just 14 minutes against Chelsea at the weekend, clutching his shoulder.

The Brazilian international has taken to Instagram to provide fans with an update on his fitness.

After a slow start to life at the London Stadium, Paqueta has finally started to find his feet in the Premier League.

He had a great game against Newcastle at the start of the month, scoring his second league goal of the season.

Paqueta has attracted some criticism this season, with Chris Sutton labelling him a ‘massive disappointment’.

The club-record £51m price tag could be playing on his mind, but Paqueta is not alone in being underwhelming at West Ham this season.

The last thing Paqueta needs at West Ham right now is missing games due to injury.

He’s finally starting to find his rhythm, and the Hammers will need him at his best to escape the relegation dogfight.

The 25-year-old posted on Instagram today, sharing how his shoulder is currently feeling.

“Passing by to thank everyone’s messages, one more scare, the same shoulder as before just other ligaments, but at least the worst of the problems!!” Paqueta said.

“Been feeling a lot less pain and I’m recovering well hopefully be back soon”

Thilo Kehrer sends message to West Ham teammate Lucas Paqueta.

Thilo Kehrer was clearly concerned about Paqueta’s fitness and sent a love heart emoji to his West Ham teammate.

Paqueta’s old partner-in-crime at Lyon, Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, also wished him well, saying: “Thank god brother.”

The Hammers have a huge game coming up on Sunday against rivals Tottenham.

Spurs aren’t in the best form, and David Moyes will want to take advantage of their recent struggles.

It’s not been confirmed yet whether Paqueta will be available for that game, and if this is an injury he can play through.

He’s scored nine league goals in his last two seasons, and if he continues that trend, he’s got a very exciting end to the campaign coming up.

