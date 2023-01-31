Thierry Small drops hint he's about to follow Soonsup-Bell to Tottenham











Tottenham have announced the signing of young striker Jude Soonsup-Bell this morning and there could be more to follow.

At first-team level, the club are close to announcing the addition of Pedro Porro. The Sporting Lisbon star is finally set to sign in a deal worth around £40m.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

However, back at youth level, there could be more action. One name linked in recent days has been young Southampton defender, Thierry Small. The former Everton man is said to be on Spurs’ radar. And looking at his Instagram account, it appears he’s hinted he could be on his way.

#Spurs working on two other things but pretty sure they’re both for the academy, one of which is Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea. Not sure of the other yet. Reports of Thierry Small from Soton, so could be him. https://t.co/E04IjiG0NJ — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 30, 2023

Commenting on Soonsup-Bell’s move, Small used his Insta account to throw in the ‘eye emoji’, which suggests there’s something for fans to keep an eye on. Of course, the youngster might simply just be reacting to the signing.

Cr. (@Thierrysmall.3) – © 2022 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Small has not quite had the impact he might have wanted since moving to Southampton. He made his debut for Everton as a 16-year-old, before moving to the South Coast.

TBR’s View: Tottenham building for the future

Tottenham are adding Porro for the here and now but it appears they’re also building for the future as well with these signings.

They signed Will Lankshear from Sheffield United in the summer and seem to be making big moves at youth level.

Clearly, Small is regarded as one of the best at age group. And given he’s already had a PL debut, then there is plenty for Spurs to like here.