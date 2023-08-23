Thierry Henry thinks Mikel Arteta’s tactics have really helped £45m Arsenal player

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has admitted that he thinks Mikel Arteta’s tactics have really benefitted Thomas Partey.

Henry was speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast and discussed the effect the Spanish coach has had on his players.

It’s taken some time, but Arsenal finally look in a good place under Mikel Arteta following years of trying to redefine their identity following the departure of Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal suddenly look like a real force again and ran an imperious Manchester City side very close last season.

The Gunners have invested heavily in their squad this summer too in an effort to try and get a title challenge over the line.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all look like astute signings, even if the Dutch defender looks set to be on the sidelines for much of this season due to injury.

Thierry Henry has been impressed with the effect Arteta has had on players already at the club such as Thomas Partey.

The £45m midfielder arrived at the Emirates with many expecting him to simply shield the defence and break up attacks.

Partey has proved capable of much more than that though and despite suggestions he could be sold this summer, looks set to play a big role during the current campaign.

Henry thinks Arteta has really helped Partey

Speaking about the effect the Spanish manager has had on the squad, Henry said: “Oh [Thomas] Partey is the good player now? While instead of trying to stop the counter alone, he has a full-back on his right and on his left now he can concentrate on what’s in front of him.

“And obviously the way it finished people were like, but there was a system and position to make sure that when you’re on the ball you don’t concede a counter.

“Obviously, the way it finished, it finished but yeah a lot of similarities [between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta].”

Arteta has used Partey as a right-back so far this season which further proves Henry’s point that he’s capable of coaching players to thrive in new roles when necessary.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After being the midfielder who needed support from his full-backs, Partey is now capable of playing that supporting role on the right-hand side.

The Ghanaian impressed Arteta in pre-season which appears to have contributed to the decision not to allow him to leave.

Partey played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal push for the title for much of last season and will hope to have a similar impact on the side during this current campaign.