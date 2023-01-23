'I was wrong': Thierry Henry shares what really shocked him during Arsenal vs Man United game yesterday











Arsenal saw off Manchester United yesterday, winning 3-2 in one of their best performances of the season in what was a tough encounter.

United looked like they might be handing a bit of hope to arch rivals City by first taking the lead and then looking like taking a point at The Emirates. However, a late winner from Eddie Nketiah ensured it was another three points for the Gunners.

Of course, United played their part in what was a fine game at The Emirates. And speaking on CBS Sports about the game, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admitted he was massively surprised by what he saw from Manchester United.

“I am happy that Arsenal won and they deserved to win after the performance in the second half but boy, Manchester United look different under Ten Hag. I will be honest, I am a big fan of Ten Hag. He is the coach I recommended to Laporta at Barcelona after Ronald Koeman was sacked. He is a genius,” Henry said.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“Today, we saw a team with three years development vs a team with six months. Also, a team with a full week of rest against a team with two days rest, and still Manchester United went toe to toe, which was surprising. I thought Arsenal would be all over United from kick-off and United’s players would sit back. I was wrong. United in fact had better control in the first half. You give Ten Hag one more year and back him in the market, then United will be a force to reckon with. No disrespect to Sir Alex, but if Ten Hag gets it right at United, they will play more attractive football than under Alex Ferguson.”

TBR’s View: United are coming

There are signs. Signs that Manchester United are on their way back to their best. And that could be an ominous sign for the rest of the league.

Let’s not forget, United are still a huge club capable of attracting any player to them. Old Trafford remains a fortress when it’s rocking, and it won’t be long until success comes back.

United are on their way back, for sure. And it makes for an exciting few years ahead in the Premier League.