Thierry Henry says there's one Arsenal player he just can't wait to watch against Man City











Thierry Henry has lavished praise on Bukayo Saka ahead of the huge title clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Henry spoke to Amazon Prime about the player he cannot wait to watch when the top two teams in the Premier League meet for the first time this season.

He picked out Saka and praised the way he has gone from strength to strength since his Euro 2020 penalty shootout heartbreak.

Arsenal currently sit three points ahead of City going into the match and they also have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s men.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Henry on Saka

He said: “A player for me that… There’s so many players that I’m actually looking forward to seeing in that game. But I’m going to have to mention Bukayo Saka.

“Why? Because the way he came back from the Euros, missing that penalty, he never looked back since. And I just think that, I just want the team to win and all of that, but I want him to play well in that game, to play well up until the end of the season and to be that player that can decide games.

“You understand what I mean? And I said it the other day, I was on Amazon the other day, doing the game against West Ham, I said ‘big players are not nice’.

“If you want to be big, if you want to be the guy, big players are not nice.”

Saka is as important as anyone to Arsenal’s title bid which has come out of left field compared to pre-season expectations.

He is experiencing the pressure of putting a title challenge onto his back and he set up Leandro Trossard’s goal on Saturday against Brentford.

If he can live up to Henry’s pre-match expectations, that would go a long way to Arsenal lifting the title, and with a win they would be six points clear with that game in hand.