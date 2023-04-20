Thierry Henry says he's spotted a problem with Arsenal during their games recently











Thierry Henry has claimed that Arsenal’s players have become ‘too emotional’ during their games recently and feels it could hinder their chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners have squandered two goals leads in consecutive games in the league after the draws at Anfield and West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s men were in complete control of both games, but they followed a similar pattern.

The results have allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the table and Arsenal will need to get back to winning ways against Southampton tomorrow night.

And Thierry Henry feels that his former side need to stop allowing their emotions to take over if they want to win the league.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Henry on Arsenal being ‘too emotional’

Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry expressed concerns over Arsenal’s players becoming ‘too emotional’ recently.

“I keep on saying, from an Arsenal point of view since the beginning of the season, I’ve been talking about emotions. You don’t win a title on emotions. I’m sorry,” the Gunners legend said.

“You win a cup, you win the Champions League, a World Cup maybe because it’s one game and one game, then you build it with your fans or whatever.

“38 games, you can’t be too emotional about it and you’ve seen recently that we’re too emotional about it.”

Micah Richards then asked Henry if the Arsenal squad were displaying their passion, rather than being too emotional.

But Henry responded: “No, no, no. There is one thing with passion and then emotion.

“You can feel the emotion coming, but don’t become emotional. There’s a difference. Emotion will come, that’s what’s going to happen. But stay calm.”

He added: “I’m just saying they need to get rid of the emotional part of their game and concentrate on what they need to do because so far, we weren’t expected to be there.”

Jamie Carragher then weighed in on the conversation and questioned if the last two games will have ‘damaged’ Arsenal’s players mentally.

“Yes a bit, I’ll be honest,” Henry said. “But you still have hope, you’re still ahead.

“City still have to win those games and beat us. So, it’s still there in-front of you. But for me, get rid of the emotional part of the game.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have arguably benefitted from playing with such emotion and passion throughout the season as it lends to Arteta’s style of football.

But Henry may have a point about Arsenal’s players needing to control their emotions for the final stretch of the campaign.

We’ve already seen it cost them at Anfield as Granit Xhaka got involved in an altercation with Trent Alexander-Arnold, which riled up the Anfield crowd.

The Gunners are going to have to keep their composure between now and the end of the season. Guardiola’s side have been here many times before and they certainly won’t allow the occasion to get the better of them.

