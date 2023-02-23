Thierry Henry says he wishes he played under 60-year-old manager Tottenham sacked











Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has named Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham, as the one manager he wishes he played under.

He was asked the question on CBS Sports, alongside fellow pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards at the end of the night’s Champions League coverage.

Henry played under the likes of Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger, and was more synonymous with a flowing, attacking style of play.

Mourinho is more of a pragmatist, but Henry said he would have responded well to the 60-year-old’s motivational techniques.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

When the question was put to Henry, and he said: “Mourinho,” Carragher responded: “Wow. Why?”

Henry: “Because I would have like him to upset me sometimes, he was like that.”

Carragher: “Classed as like a negative manager, a defensive one?”

Henry: “No, no, he wasn’t scared of taking off a player at half-time, trying to wind me up, because sometimes I needed that.”

Mourinho is one of the most successful and compelling managers of the 21st century, but his spell at Tottenham did not go to plan.

He was sacked days before the EFL Cup final in 2021, a game which Spurs went on to lose 1-0 under caretaker manager Ryan Mason.

It is perhaps a surprise to see Henry want to play under someone whose style seems at odds with his own, but his personality is such that he backs himself to do that.