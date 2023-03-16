Thierry Henry says Harry Kane could play for every team in the world apart from Arsenal











Thierry Henry has told CBS Sports that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could play for any team in the world, apart from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s men are flying high at the top of the Premier League at the moment, while Kane and Spurs are battling it out for a top-four finish.

The Gunners have been breath-taking going forward this season, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli thriving under Arteta.

Spurs have been less potent in terms of their output, but Kane has continued to excel as he’s netted 20 Premier League goals.

The 29-year-old’s future in north London looks uncertain as he will have just one year left on his current deal with Tottenham come the summer.

He’s been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but he is reportedly open to discussing fresh terms with Spurs.

Henry has been discussing Kane’s future and feels he could play for any team in the world, except Arsenal.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Henry says Kane couldn’t play for Arsenal

Speaking to CBS Sports, the Arsenal legend said that he thinks United should go for Kane over Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

“Personally, if I’m Man United I go Kane because he knows the Premier League,” Henry said.

“Looking at Kane, this guy doesn’t need to adapt to anything. He has a way of dropping deep that would allow Marcus Rashford to run in behind.

“Kane can play anywhere, he can adapt to any team – well except Arsenal!

“That doesn’t mean Osimhen is not a good player, it has nothing to do with that. I think he’s going to go wherever he wants to go. He can adapt to a lot of sides and any league.

“When you play for a team like Napoli, everything comes to him. But it’s a different ball game when you play in a front three. Balls are not always going to you at big club with three big guys up top.

“That’s what I want to see: How he reacts when he’s not the only focal point. But other than that he has everything. He can hold the ball up well, he can run into the channel, he can finish well with his head, with his foot.” as quoted by The Metro.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s unclear whether Henry meant that Kane wouldn’t be able to play for Arsenal due to his suitability to Arteta’s side, or the fierce rivalry between the two north London clubs.

Of course, it’s unthinkable that Kane would make the switch to the Emirates Stadium after lining up for Spurs for so many years.

The England captain is undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards in the world, but he doesn’t seem like a good fit for Arteta’s pressing style of football.

Show all