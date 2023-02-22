Thierry Henry has just said something about Kroenke family at Arsenal for the first time ever











Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has offered his support for the ownership of the club Kroenke family for the first time.

In September 2021, in the wake of the Super League debacle, Henry supported a takeover bid by Spotify’s Daniel Ek, as per Sky Sports.

But the Kroenkes retained control of the club and they have overseen support for Mikel Arteta which has led the club to the top of the Premier League.

Now Henry has told CBS Sports that he is happy for them to remain in charge of the club and all he wanted was for Arsenal to be successful.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Thierry Henry shows his support for the Kroenke family at Arsenal

He said: “At the time [Ek] wanted to offer a solution to the fans, who were all saying ‘sell, sell, sell’ but sell to who?

“We offered a solution, it wasn’t meant to be. I’m an Arsenal fan, let’s win. It doesn’t matter. We were there to offer a solution, you want it, you don’t want it, it doesn’t matter.

“Now everything is ok, why would anyone want to disturb anything [by changing owners]? It’s all I wanted. Whether it was me in or me out I wanted Arsenal to be successful.

“That’s the main point.”

This is the most united Arsenal have been since their move to the Emirates Stadium, with the fans right behind the team and creating noise at every game.

The Gunners had a hugely important Saturday, getting a late win over Aston Villa hours before Manchester City were held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest.

That swung the momentum in the title race back their way but there is still a long way to go, and they have to play City at the Etihad Stadium before the end of the season.