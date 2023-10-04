Thierry Henry can’t believe what Micah Richards has said about Newcastle live on air

Thierry Henry couldn’t believe what Micah Richards said when he was asked about Newcastle United before the tie with PSG tomorrow.

The duo were speaking alongside Jamie Carragher for CBS Sports and Richards was discussing the crew being on the road to Tyneside on Wednesday.

Speaking to Henry and co, Richards said it would be good to get closer to the city and the Newcastle fans on the occasion.

And the rest unraveled from there.

Richards said: “It would be good for the show wouldn’t it, we get a different position, we don’t want to be just pitchside, we get to go upstairs.

“Do a bit of mingling with the fans, the Geordies, the real culture.”

Carragher then asked: “What is the culture?”

Richards simply replied: “It’s drinking.”

Henry said: “Did you just say that? Oh my gosh, did he just say that?

“All the best tomorrow, all the best tomorrow.

“Did he just say that live on TV?”

Richards replied: “I don’t know what I’ve said wrong!”

CBS shared the clip on X ahead of tomorrow’s visit.

Henry was shocked by Richards’ claim about Newcastle

Focusing on today’s game, Newcastle of course face a massive challenge against a side like PSG.

Eddie Howe is still sweating on the fitness of both Callum Wilson and Joelinton, although the duo are leaning towards missing out.

Sven Botman has been categorically ruled out of the game.

But there is good news on Sandro Tonali, Howe confirmed he is fine to play.

It will be interesting to see if Howe is tempted to name an unchanged team from the side that beat Burnley on the weekend.

A front three of Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon did prove very effective.

And although they had their minds on more jovial matters yesterday, all of Henry, Carragher and Richards will surely be anticipating a massive night at Newcastle.

It’ll certainly be a huge occasion to see Champions League football back at St. James’ Park.