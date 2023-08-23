Thierry Henry baffled over what he was hearing about player Arsenal sold for £21m last year

Thierry Henry has admitted he was baffled over what he was hearing about former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka last season.

The Arsenal legend has been speaking on the latest episode of Seaman Says and discussed Xhaka’s upturn in form for the Gunners last time out.

Mikel Arteta has re-shaped his midfield with the additions of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice this summer.

He lost one of his key men in Granit Xhaka last month as the midfielder completed a switch to Bayer Leverkusen for around £21.5 million.

Havertz has so far been tasked with filling the void left by the Swiss midfielder and will be hoping to add goals to his game.

Xhaka netted nine times and provided seven assists in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

The 30-year-old thrived while playing in a more advanced role under Arteta and Thierry Henry has admitted he was baffled by what people were saying about the midfielder last season.

Henry on Xhaka

Speaking on Seaman Says, Henry suggested that Xhaka’s upturn in form shouldn’t have come as a surprise considering he was operating further up the pitch last season.

“People made me laugh last year when they were like Granit Xhaka changed,” he said. “Well, obviously he is not in front of the defence building so less mistakes.

“He doesn’t lose the ball often, well obviously he is higher. Oh, he scores more goals. Yeah well, obviously he is higher.”

Xhaka’s upturn in form last season certainly came as a surprise considering he had endured a rocky few seasons at the Emirates Stadium beforehand.

But Henry makes a great point that the former Arsenal man never seemed well-suited to playing in a deeper midfield role.

Arteta’s decision to push him further forward worked out brilliantly and now the Gunners will be hoping Havertz can do a similar, if not better, job.