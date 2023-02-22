Thibaut Courtois makes claim about Liverpool fans after playing at Anfield











Thibaut Courtois has now claimed that Liverpool fans appreciated the quality of Real Madrid stars Luke Modric and Karim Benzema – after watching their side fall to a 5-2 defeat against the La Liga champions last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men got off to a dream start and were 2-0 up inside 14 minutes after goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Courtois even made a costly error for Salah’s goal and Liverpool seemed to be well on top of last year’s winners.

But a superb finish from Vinicius Jr turned the game around and after a mistake from Alisson Becker to give the Brazilian his second, Madrid completely took over in the second-half.

Eder Militao found himself with plenty of space in the Liverpool box from a free-kick to give Carlo Anceolotti’s men the lead, before Benzema scored a brilliant brace.

After the game, Courtois praised the Liverpool fans for creating a positive atmosphere at Anfield last night.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Courtois makes claim about Liverpool fans

Speaking to Madrid’s official website, the former Chelsea goalkeeper reflected on his experiences of playing at Anfield.

He also claimed that Liverpool fans know how to appreciate good football, as well as top-quality player like Benzema and Modric.

“It’s always a pleasure to play here, especially in the Champions League. It’s the first time I’ve played here in the Champions League, I’ve played here in the league but it’s different,” Courtois said.

“There was a good atmosphere today and they know how to appreciate what Modrić and Benzema are doing and that’s why they applaud them. That’s the nice thing, they know how to appreciate good football.”

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Klopp will be bitterly disappointed after his side had put in some improved displays over the past couple of weeks.

The Reds started the game exceptionally well, but they were simply outclassed during the second period.

Madrid continue to be a thorn in the side for Liverpool having already beaten them in two Champions League finals over the past five years.

