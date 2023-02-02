Thiago Silva says nobody at Chelsea expected Jorginho to leave and join Arsenal











Thiago Silva has claimed that he did not expect Jorginho to leave Chelsea and join their direct rivals, Arsenal.

The Gunners went into transfer deadline day in need of a new central midfielder. Moises Caicedo was their priority transfer target, but after learning that a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion man was impossible, they shifted their focus to Jorginho.

Arsenal ended up signing the Italian in a deal worth £12 million (Sky Sports).

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Thiago Silva says he didn’t expect Jorginho to leave Chelsea and join Arsenal

Nobody really expected Arsenal to even consider Jorginho in the January transfer window, but circumstances forced them to look at the Chelsea man.

Mohamed Elneny suffered a serious knee injury which required surgery, while Albert Sambi Lokonga was sent out on loan to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

A new midfielder was a necessity, and after Caicedo was no longer an option, they quickly agreed a deal with Chelsea for Jorginho and brought him over to North London.

Silva has now reacted to the news and he says this move was completely unexpected.

He told ESPN Brazil: “[He was sold to] a direct rival. But that’s football stuff, it happens.

“He would like to stay in England because he has family nearby. These are things we have no control over, but we also have to understand the player’s side of things.

“I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, we lost one of our great leaders in the dressing room, Jorginho, a guy who spoke a lot. There will be this gap, but we have to move on.

“We didn’t expect him to leave and he did. Now we have to make up for his absence in the best way possible.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal fans should be excited about Jorginho after reading Silva’s comments.

The Brazilian, who has been branded as ‘the Lionel Messi of defenders‘, has been in some great dressing rooms and has seen it all over the years. If he thinks Jorginho is a loss for Chelsea, it’s amazing news for Arsenal.

The 31-year-old Italian is a solid signing for the Gunners. Yes, he’s not Caicedo, but he’s hugely experienced and is an excellent backup for Thomas Partey when required.

Arsenal take on Everton this weekend, and Jorginho is in line to make his debut.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all