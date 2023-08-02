Liverpool want to sign Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have been locked in negotiations over this transfer for a little while now, and it looks as though we’re edging closer to this one being done.

According to Neil Jones speaking on The Redmen TV, the view within Liverpool is that they have now done the hard part in terms of getting Lavia to agree this transfer, and it doesn’t feel as though they are miles away from concluding negotiations with the ‘special‘ midfielder over a fee.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Hard part done

Jones shared how Liverpool feel about Lavia.

“The Chelsea one I can see why people would be worried about it, they’re trying to get players in, they’ve just agreed a fee for two players from France with Disasi and a young midfielder from Rennes. Maybe that’s their alternative for Lavia. The feeling with Liverpool is that they’ve done the tough part really in that the player wants to come to Liverpool, and now it’s a case of agreeing the fee and it doesn’t feel as though they’re miles apart in negotiations,” Jones said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Complicated

Liverpool may feel as though the hard part is done with this transfer, but the reality is that this deal will not be easy if Chelsea do indeed come in with an offer.

The Blues are said to be keen on Lavia, and a competing offer will complicate matters to say the least.

Let’s not forget, Todd Boehly has never been afraid to make a statement to send a message to his rivals, and if Lavia is a player he wants, he will absolutely make sure he gets the better of Liverpool in this battle.

Don’t be shocked if there are a few more twists and turns yet in this race.