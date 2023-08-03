‘They’ve been trying’: West Ham are pushing to sign ‘fantastic’ attacking midfielder – journalist

Somehow, West Ham haven’t made a signing yet this summer.

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the season and the Hammers have done absolutely nothing in the market so far.

Of course, it isn’t for the lack of trying.

The east London club have looked at signing countless defensive midfielders this summer from Joao Palhinha to James Ward-Prowse, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the Hammers are now pushing to sign a very talented attacking midfield player.

Indeed, according to Jones, West Ham have been trying to sign Daichi Kamada after his release from Frankfurt.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

West Ham trying for Kamada

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ player.

“One of the proposals they’ve been trying to make is Daichi Kamada from Frankfurt, I think he’s close to joining Lazio,” Jones said.

“That is where their heads seem to be at at the moment, I don’t think that is one they will manage to do, but that sums it up, because they’re after signings that are out of reach or they’re not willing to pay.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Don’t need him

Daichi Kamada is a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about that, but if there’s one position West Ham don’t need to focus on right now it’s the attacking midfield spot.

Lucas Paqueta and Pablo Fornals are both fantastic options in that role, while Said Benrahma is more than capable of filling in there when needed.

West Ham have some obvious gaps in their squad – they need a defensive midfielder and they need a striker, but, so far, there has been no movement on that front.

Kamada would be a brilliant addition to this side, but it has to be said it would be a luxury signing.