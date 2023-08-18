‘They’ve been looking at him’: Phil Hay says Leeds could end up re-signing £5m PL player

Leeds United may have dropped down a division, but their defensive issues are showing no signs of stopping.

Indeed, despite playing against lesser opposition this season, Leeds are yet to keep a clean sheet in any of their three games in all competitions so far.

The Whites are working on fixing their defence by signing the likes of Joe Rodon, but their defensive rebuild isn’t finished yet.

They still need a right-back after missing out on Max Aarons, and a new left-back may also be a priority.

According to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, help could be on the way as the journalist claims that Leeds have been looking at re-signing Charlie Taylor from Burnley.

WATFORD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Burnley’s Charlie Taylor during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Taylor an option

Hay shared what he knows about the £5m player.

“When you look at all of the pieces, it feels like changing the defence has been high on the priority list. We’ll get a left-back in some capacity, we wanted to get Aarons, and you have Rodon coming in at centre-back, there’s a lot of change there,” Hay’s co-host said.

“I think they will sign another full-back, keep eyes on Charlie Taylor at Burnley, because they have been looking at him,” Hay said.

Charlie Taylor of Burnley,Raphinha of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on May 15, 2021 in Burnley, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Perfect

This could genuinely be a perfect addition to this Leeds squad.

Leeds need players who are experienced at this level if they’re to get to grips with the Championship quickly, and Taylor certainly ticks that box.

He knows Leeds as a club – spending plenty of time at Elland Road before his £5m move to Burnley, where he would earn promotion from this league under Vincent Kompany last season.

Leeds would be wise to go and bring Taylor back to Elland Road if they have the chance to.