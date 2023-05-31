‘They’re ready to pay’: Romano says Liverpool are ready to pay what it takes to sign ‘strong’ player now











Liverpool are ready to pay what it will take to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano has a fixed fee agreed in his contract that Brighton will sell him for, and now, Liverpool are ready to stump up the cash needed to bring him in.

This comes after a flurry of reports that Mac Allister is closing in on a move to the Reds.

Romano says that the deal isn’t done yet as Liverpool need to discuss some final contract details with the Argentine, but all signs are pointing towards the idea that this will be done and dusted in the coming weeks.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Mac Allister really close

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘strong’ midfielder.

“The other one is Mac Allister, I think Liverpool are really close, really, really, really close. This is not completed yet because they have to discuss some final details with the player, but they’re ready to pay the fixed amount in the contract of Mac Allister, a kind of release clause. It is not €70m or €80m like I have seen reported, it is less than that,” Romano said.

Great start

It looks as though Mac Allister could be Liverpool’s first signing of the summer, and it has to be said that this is a great start for the Reds.

Indeed, the Argentine is a top talent, he’s proven in the Premier League and he looks a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style.

Of course, Liverpool will need to bring in more players than just Mac Allister if they’re going to be challenging at the very top level once again, but this is an early statement of intent in a summer transfer window that needs to be transformative.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

