Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Sam Allardyce has been discussing the race for the top four in the Premier League.

All of a sudden, the race for the top four is one of the most intriguing sub-plots in the English top flight.

Spurs currently sit in fourth, but they’re in terrible form, Newcastle have been in and around that spot all season long, but their goals have dried up, while Liverpool have hit form after a remarkably slow start.

Allardyce has given his view on how this race will turn out, and he now expects Liverpool to finish fourth, stating that the Reds are very lucky that the points tally needed to finish fourth this season is likely to be lower than we have seen.

Liverpool to finish fourth

Allardyce gave his view on the Champions League race.

“They’re (Liverpool) lucky this year that Newcastle and Tottenham, the points level those two clubs are at are miles away, which is not normally the case. It’s easier to get into fourth and third this year than it has been for a long time because of Tottenham and Newcastle have drawn too many. They’ve had the opportunity to catch up which they wouldn’t have normally got and I think they’ll take full advantage of that now.”

Poor season

Allardyce is absolutely right, Liverpool are very lucky that the standard has been poor this season.

Last year, it would’ve taken 71 points to finish fourth, but based on Tottenham’s current points per game numbers, it will only take 66 points to secure fourth this term – and that’s generous given that Spurs are in terrible form as of late.

Aside from Arsenal and Manchester City, the Premier League has been remarkably competitive this season with every team seemingly capable of winning any given game, and that has led to the points tally needed to finish fourth being lower than it usually is.

Given the Reds’ recent form, you have to fancy them to make the most of this situation and secure a Champions League spot.

