‘They’re looking at him’: Real Madrid really want £160,000-a-week Arsenal man now - journalist











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is wanted by some of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Chris Wheatley, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking at Mikel Arteta now as he continues to fly high with Arsenal.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley was asked about Arteta’s future in north London after he signed a new deal last year reportedly worth £160,000-a-week.

Arteta’s current contract runs until 2025, and according to Wheatley, he isn’t planning on leaving before that point.

However, the journalist made sure to note that Arteta does have interest from elsewhere, including from Spain’s two biggest clubs.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Arteta is wanted

Wheatley shared what he knows about Madrid, Barcelona and Arteta.

“Mikel Arteta has actually been asked about this in press conferences because there have been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Now, it is my understanding that both teams are interested in Mikel Arteta, they have monitored him, they’re looking at him. Let’s be honest, every top team in world football right now is looking at Arteta and thinking ‘we like him and we want him.’,” Wheatley said.

“The question is would he leave Aarsenal? I don’t think so at the moment, I think he has a project he’s looking to build further and he has unfinished business with Arsenal. Of course, he is a Barcelona man. His current contract is up in 2025 and I don’t think he’ll be going anywhere until his contract expires.”

Tough to turn down

While Arteta may be keen on staying at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, it won’t be easy for him to turn down a move to Spain eventually.

Indeed, as a native Spaniard, there will always be that temptation to return home, and he’s been very open about the fact he supported Barcelona as a boy.

Of course, Arteta has grown to absolutely love Arsenal, but deep down inside him there will be that ambition to go and manage Barcelona one day.

This could be something to worry about in a few years’ time.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

