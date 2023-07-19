Daniel Levy is ready to roll the dice and keep Harry Kane at Tottenham this summer with the hope that he will sign a new contract later in the season.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who has been discussing the England captain on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

As we all know, Bayern Munich have been pursuing Kane for quite some time now, but Spurs have no intention of selling their star man this summer.

According to Bailey, Levy is willing to gamble and reject any offers in the hope that Kane does sign a new deal at some point.

Levy to gamble

Bailey shared what he knows about the striker.

“The stance hasn’t changed for Tottenham, they’re gambling, they’re going to keep him. Levy is going to keep him to try to sign this new deal. Kane is quite happy to wait until January, speaking to people behind the scenes, there isn’t a pricetag on this, but I get the impression that if someone comes in for £120m that would persuade Levy to do it,” Bailey said.

Expensive

This is a huge risk from Daniel Levy.

We’re all for backing yourself in football, but when you’re handing an £80m asset who could leave for absolutely nothing in one year’s time, you need to be logical.

Realistically, Spurs need to win a trophy and finish in the top four to change Kane’s mind this season, but with Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal all significantly strengthening this summer, that will be an incredibly tough task.

Levy is rolling the dice here, and time will tell whether or not he’s making the right call.