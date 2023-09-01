‘They’re furious’: Journalist says West Ham are already so angry about one thing on deadline day

West Ham United will be busy on deadline day.

The Hammers are being linked with a number of new players, while, in all honesty, they could do with trimming the fat on their squad too.

However, there’s just one problem. The Hammers have a game tonight against Luton.

Indeed, the Premier League fixture computer has been wholly unkind to West Ham, scheduling a match for them slap bang in the middle of deadline day.

This is massively inconvenient for the Hammers, and according to Kieran Gill, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadilne livestream, the club are far from happy with the fact they’re having to play on this day.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham furious

Gill shared how West Ham feel about having a fixture on deadline day.

“I mean while we’re on West Ham, we should mention that they’re playing Luton at 8PM, and I happen to know that they’re furious about that. They have work to do in terms of incomings and outgoings, Danny Ings, Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet, Ben Johnson could all go and Moyes wants to name them on his bench tomorrow as he has in every other game. What’s Moyes meant to do if Everton bid for Danny Ings at 9PM? It is a bit scandalous that they’re playing and I happen to know they’re furious about that,” Gill said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Disaster

This is far from ideal for West Ham.

As Gill says, the Hammers have a number of players they’ll be wanting to shift today, but if they’re on the bench against Luton, they won’t be getting a move.

David Moyes will have to be very particular with his team selection on this occasion, and that’s a real pain in the backside for the West Ham manager.