Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Arsenal and their interest in Declan Rice.

The Times reported a few months ago that Rice is in fact the Gunners’ top transfer target heading into the summer transfer window, and with West Ham on the brink of relegation, it looks like the midfielder’s exit could be sanctioned soon.

Jacobs did indeed say that Rice is a priority for Arsenal, and, interestingly, he noted that the north London club are confident of winning the race for his signature.

Arsenal confident of getting Rice

Jacobs shared what he knows about Rice.

“We know that Rice is going to be one priority for Arsenal and even at the lower end of estimations, he’s going to cost around £75m,” Jacobs said.

“David Moyes has said on record that he believes that Rice should cost equivalent to Enzo Fernandez’s British record transfer fee.”

“So, Arsenal are prepared to enter that type of race and they’re confident of winning it as well.”

Big statement

If Arsenal do manage to sign Rice from West Ham, it would certainly be a statement of intent from the Gunners.

It will show that, unlike during the Arsene Wenger era, this isn’t a team that is going to rest on their laurels after a Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal are looking to add from a position of strength, and that should be seen as a scary prospect for the rest of the league as this young side will only get better with each passing year.

Keep an eye on this one as Arsenal seem to think they have a real chance of landing Rice.

