'They'll win the league': Tim Sherwood says Arsenal can win the title next year if £30m man plays every week











Arsenal could be Premier League title contenders again next season if William Saliba manages to stay fit.

That’s according to Tim Sherwood who was speaking about the French defender on Premier League Productions.

Sherwood was trying to outline where it all went wrong for the Gunners this season, and he noted that Saliba’s injury was one of the biggest hurdles that Arsenal failed to clear.

Sherwood says that Saliba is absolutely vital for Arsenal, and he says that if they manage to keep the defender fit next season, they will once again have a big chance of winning the league.

Saliba the difference

Sherwood gave his verdict on the £30m defender.

“Saliba there wasn’t a replacement for him, the solidity that they needed, he’s only a young man, he was on loan last season and he’ll only get better. If they keep him fit next season they’ll win the league or they’ll have a chance of winning the league, but if they lose him, where are the players who are going to come in, where is the quality?” Sherwood asked.

Huge player

William Saliba has enjoyed a brilliant breakout season at Arsenal, and his absence towards the end of the season only served to rubberstamp just how important the youngster has been.

Indeed, while we hate to say it, Arsenal, quite simply, fell apart when they lost Saliba. As Sherwood said, they didn’t have a proper replacement lined up after the centre-back’s injury.

Arsenal were very much on pace to win the league before Saliba went down with an injury, and if they can rediscover that sort of spark when he comes back next season, they could well be on pace to win a league title next term.

